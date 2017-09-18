Fire sergeant dies of cancer after 15-year career in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire sergeant dies of cancer after 15-year career in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Sgt. Timothy Groft Sgt. Timothy Groft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flags at Metro Hall and all city buildings around Louisville will be flying at half-staff until Friday.

Mayor Greg Fischer ordered the tribute to honor Sgt. Timothy Groft, a 15-year veteran of the Louisville Fire Department who passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer.

If you'd like to pay your respects, his visitation is Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. at the Southside Drive Joseph E. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

