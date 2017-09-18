1 man shot and killed in California neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed in California neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting Monday night in the California neighborhood.

LMPD said it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Prentice Street. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said there are no suspects right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, you're asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD, where you can remain anonymous.

Mitchell said this is the 83th homicide of 2017 in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.