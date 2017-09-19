Jogger called out for leaving disgusting mess on sidewalk - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jogger called out for leaving disgusting mess on sidewalk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WDRB) - Residents in Colorado Springs want one jogger to stop leaving her 'mark.'

Cathy Budde says she caught the jogger pooping on the sidewalk in front of her house while her kids were outside playing.

Budde says her kids came running inside crying, yelling about a woman outside going to the bathroom.

She says the jogger has done it more than once.

Budde says the runner knows what she's doing, and comes with napkins in her pockets.

"There's a bathroom across the street right here. Our park has porta-potties, there's a gas station right here," Budde says.

She posted signs hoping to embarrass the runner and keep her away.

