Earthquake measuring 3.8 recorded in southern Illinois felt more than 100 miles away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small earthquake recorded early Tuesday in Illinois was felt more than 100 miles away. 

The U. S. Geological Survey confirms a 3.8 quake was centered near Albion, Illinois at 7:47 a.m.  That's about 145 miles west of Louisville. 

Several people notified WDRB in Louisville and in New Albany, Indiana that they felt the tremor. According to the Richter Scale which measures earthquake intensity, a 3.8 quake is comparable to the vibration of a passing truck. 

According to the USGS, the quake was part of the Ozark Dome Region, which borders the New Madrid seismic zone.  It covers parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois. Missouri and Arkansas.  And it stretches from Indianapolis to St. Louis and south to Memphis.  

