Urban League plans $30 million indoor track and field facility in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League, in conjunction with Metro government, plans to build a $30 million indoor track and field facility at the Heritage West site in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Mayor Fischer made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The property is located at the corner of South 30th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The Urban League will develop the state-of-the-art facility. Officials say it will be designed to host a range of sporting events. It will also include retail space and other amenities.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the development partner for the Heritage West property,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. “This project will bring 20,000 visitors with disposable income into Louisville and more importantly into west Louisville. Louisville will be a U.S. track and field destination."

Several entities expressed interest in developing the property, including the Louisville Food Cooperative, Land Development Services and Denise Raine, a west Louisville resident.

Other proposals included a global research park, a cooperative grocery store and a community garden with a hemp facility.

A review committee selected the development partner.

