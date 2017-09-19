Toilet Races headline Milltown Community Festival

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) - The Milltown Community Festival features artisans, musical acts, food, and more Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

Some of the highlights include a huge fireworks display Saturday night and many unusual competitions like the Duck Race, Tractor Race, Toilet Race and Fireman Water Ball Tug-of-War.

Other activities throughout the weekend:

Live music Friday and Saturday

Children's games

Beer gardens

Silent auction

Legion BBQ Sunday

5k Race Saturday morning

Six Guns Wild West show Saturday afternoon

