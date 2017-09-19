Toilet Races headline Milltown Community Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Toilet Races headline Milltown Community Festival

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) - The Milltown Community Festival features artisans, musical acts, food, and more Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

Some of the highlights include a huge fireworks display Saturday night and many unusual competitions like the Duck Race, Tractor Race, Toilet Race and Fireman Water Ball Tug-of-War.

Other activities throughout the weekend:
Live music Friday and Saturday
Children's games
Beer gardens 
Silent auction
Legion BBQ Sunday
5k Race Saturday morning
Six Guns Wild West show Saturday afternoon

