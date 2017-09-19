Vice President Mike Pence welcomes Indiana veterans to White Hou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vice President Mike Pence welcomes Indiana veterans to White House

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence welcomes Indiana veterans to the White House.

The group of about 200 veterans visited the White House on Monday as part of an honor flight.

They stopped at the White House before going to see monuments dedicated to their service around Washington, D.C.

Vice President Pence thanked the group for their service, and assured them that the administration would take care of other veterans.

"I know every one of you will agree with our president and myself when I say we mostly honor your service by ensuring that the men and women currently serving in harm's way have the resources and training that they need to accomplish their mission and come home safe," Vice President Pence said.

He also talked about a new bill that would invest $700 billion into the nation's military.

