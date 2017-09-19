During U.N. address President Trump vows to 'totally destroy' North Korea if U.S. forced to defend itself

The lawsuit accuses the officers of pursuing the teens "at dangerously high speeds" and failing to comply with LMPD's standard operating procedures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations for the first time Tuesday morning with a speech infused with patriotic nationalism and dire warnings for North Korea.

Trump said the United States will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the North’s aggression.

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself," Trump said, in an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump called on other nations to work together to isolate North Korea until its ceases what he says is its hostile behavior, but if forced to defend itself or its allies against North Korea's continued threats, Trump says, "we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

The President had a harsh message for the nation of Iran as well, calling Iran an, "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

Trump said the world cannot allow the "murderous regime" to continue its destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles.

The President questioned the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. He said world leaders "cannot abide" by the agreement if it "provides cover" for Iran to eventually build its nuclear program.

The administration last week extended sanctions relief to Iran, avoiding imminent action that could implode the landmark agreement.

During his speech, Trump added that the United States seeks harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife on the world stage.

"The United States will forever be a great friend to the world," the President said, while at the same time warning that the U.S. must not be taken advantage of.

