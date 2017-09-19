Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same time

This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night

The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.

The new statue of Mikhail Kalashnikov cradling his signature AK-47 assault rifle unveiled Tuesday in Moscow commemorates one of Russia's most renowned and reviled inventions.

Hurricane Maria is sweeping over the small island of Dominica with catastrophic Category 5 winds, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars after more than 120 people were arrested the day earlier.

Prudence Duchene moved to Key West on the day Irma was named, and rode out the storm in a courthouse there.

Three people were arrested during protest after a vigil for a Georgia Tech student fatally shot by campus police last weekend.

Toys R Us, pioneering big box toy retailer, says it has filed voluntarily for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.

A statement by the Wayne, New Jersey-based company late Monday says it voluntarily is seeking relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond -- and that its Canadian subsidiary is seeking similar protection through a Canadian court.

Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth. The company says separate operations outside the U.S. and Canada, including more than 250 licensed stores and a joint venture partnership in Asia, are not part of the filings.

It emphasizes that its approximately 1,600 locations will remain open, that it will continue to work with suppliers and sell merchandise.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.