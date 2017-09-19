Clarksville man allegedly stabbed 9 times during home invasion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville man allegedly stabbed 9 times during home invasion

Posted: Updated:
Justin Bower and David Kinley Justin Bower and David Kinley

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville, Indiana, man was allegedly stabbed nine times during a home invasion.

The suspects knew the victim, and according to Clarksville Police, pretended they wanted to buy an engine hoist but were instead hoping to steal an expensive gun.

Det. Todd McCutcheon said the victim was stabbed by Justin Bowers and David Kinley, whom he trusted and invited into the home on Silver Creek Drive.
It happened on the night of Thursday, Sept. 14. 

Police said once the suspects got inside the home, they used a knife to stab the man several times in the back.

"He was actually sitting on the stoop," said Pamela Evans, who lives nearby. "He was bleeding all over the place."

Despite being injured and bloodied, the victim ran for his gun, and the suspects ran from the home.

The next day, police arrested Bowers and Kinley.

"I was shocked. I really was," Evans said. "I just thought they were friends, I never dreamed they would come in there and do that to him."

Police said the victim was in bad shape when officers arrived at the home, bleeding badly. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.