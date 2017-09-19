Clarksville man allegedly stabbed 9 times during home invasion

Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville, Indiana, man was allegedly stabbed nine times during a home invasion.

The suspects knew the victim, and according to Clarksville Police, pretended they wanted to buy an engine hoist but were instead hoping to steal an expensive gun.

Det. Todd McCutcheon said the victim was stabbed by Justin Bowers and David Kinley, whom he trusted and invited into the home on Silver Creek Drive.

It happened on the night of Thursday, Sept. 14.

Police said once the suspects got inside the home, they used a knife to stab the man several times in the back.

"He was actually sitting on the stoop," said Pamela Evans, who lives nearby. "He was bleeding all over the place."

Despite being injured and bloodied, the victim ran for his gun, and the suspects ran from the home.

The next day, police arrested Bowers and Kinley.

"I was shocked. I really was," Evans said. "I just thought they were friends, I never dreamed they would come in there and do that to him."

Police said the victim was in bad shape when officers arrived at the home, bleeding badly. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in critical condition.

