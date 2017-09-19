Louisville man with dementia charged with killing his wife appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man with dementia charged with killing his wife appeared in court Tuesday morning.



Police say Percy Joiner shot his wife in the head and then admitted to the crime.



The 64-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges of murder, domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened Monday morning inside the couple's home on Kerry Drive in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

Police say Joiner shot his wife Donna Johnson in their bedroom with a semi-automatic handgun. Investigators say Joiner then called 911.

WDRB uncovered court records from May that show Johnson was concerned about her husband's dementia, and that she had power of attorney over him.

In 1979, Joiner pleaded guilty to assault after he shot Johnson three times.

Today, a judge called him a flight risk and a danger to the community.



Assistant County Attorney Cristin Southard said, "Above subject made numerous statements to Louisville Metro EMS to shooting his wife. Listed witness also states above subject admitting to shooting victim. Victim was pronounced dead at the scene."



Joiner is not allowed to have any guns. He's also not allowed to talk to any witnesses who were inside the home when the shooting happened.



A judge denied Joiner home incarceration. He's locked up at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 bond.

