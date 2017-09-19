'Dadbag' designed to look like the perfect paunch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A British artist hopes to let anyone have a dad bod.

The Dadbag is the vision of artist Albert Pukies. It's a fanny pack that looks like a hairy belly sticking out from your shirt.

Pukies says it started out as a joke, but the Dadbag got so much attention that he is thinking about mass producing the bags.

He says he would offer six models to give buyers several bod options with different skin tones and hairy belly. And each model has a name like "The Derek," "The Magnus" and "The Sherman."

Pukies is in talks with manufacturers, but he is also considering a Kickstarter campaign to get the Dadbag into production.

