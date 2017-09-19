Boil water advisory in effect for Sellersburg neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory in effect for Sellersburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for a Sellersburg, Indiana neighborhood.

According to a post placed Tuesday on the Town of Sellersburg Facebook page, the advisory is in effect for the Hawthorne Glen subdivision.

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect for about 48 hours.

An update will be provided once the advisory is lifted, according to officials.

