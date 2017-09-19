LMPD says suspect tried to forcibly take firearm from hospital security officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say attempted to forcibly take a firearm from a hospital security officer.

Charles Mudd, 26, was arrested on Sunday at U of L Hospital, located at 530 South Jackson Street.

A police report says that while Mudd was in the hospital's emergency department, an officer saw Mudd "lunge" at a security officer in an attempt to remove the officer's weapon from its holster.

Officials say Mudd was "detained by hospital staff and that he "continued to struggle for the firearm."

Authorities say Mudd was then restrained and arrested.

Mudd is charged with disarming a peace officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $20,000 cash bond.

Mudd is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

