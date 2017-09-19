Starbucks introduces new whiskey-flavored coffee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Starbucks introduces new whiskey-flavored coffee

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks has introduced a new whiskey-flavored coffee.

But if you're looking for a buzz, you're out of luck. The drink has no alcohol in it.

It's made by placing unroasted Indonesian coffee beans in empty barrels that once had aged whiskey inside. Company officials say this allows the beans to soak in the flavor.

The drink is available in select Starbucks reserve bars across the country.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.