POLICE: Lancaster, Ky. man calling himself 'Cowboy Cook' arrested after riding horse on highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say he goes by the alias, "Cowboy Cook," but according to online jail records, he wasn't riding the trails Tuesday afternoon.

That's because police say he was riding his horse on the highway Sunday night.

According to an arrest report, 62-year-old Danny Cook was spotted riding a horse on U.S. 27 North in Stanford, Kentucky, at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say he could "barely be seen" and thus was a traffic hazard.

According to the arrest report, when Standford Police officers caught up with Cook, they turned on their lights and asked him to stop, but he instead responded by saying, "I'll [EXPLETIVE] kill you!" before continuing on.

He eventually stopped at a nearby Walmart and tied his horse off.

Police caught up with him and told him three times to put his hands behind his back, but according to the arrest report, he continually refused to do so. Police say they had to take him to the ground in order to arrest him.

"Once placed in custody, he complained of leg pain, stating he was thrown off the horse several times earlier and trampled on by the horse," the arrest report states.

The arrest report lists his "vehicle identifiers" as "brown horse" and his alias as "Cowboy Cook."

Cook was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

