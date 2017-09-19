Louisville firefighter honored with special ceremony after losin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville firefighter honored with special ceremony after losing battle with cancer

Posted: Updated:
Sgt. Timothy Groft (photo source: Louisville Fire & Rescue) Sgt. Timothy Groft (photo source: Louisville Fire & Rescue)

Louisville, Ky (WDRB) -- A special bunting ceremony helps honor a Louisville firefighter who lost his battle to cancer. For his fellow firefighters, it's a day to remember one of their own.

Sergeant Timothy Groft died over the weekend. Firefighters draped black material at Engine 6 and over the firetruck that Groft drove on his last shift.

Louisville Division of Fire Chief Greg Frederick says, "We gather here to honor our fallen comrade Sgt. Timothy Groft." He says, "Death is difficult to understand. The loss is difficult to overcome."

Frederick says, "We conduct this bunting ceremony as a way to not only start the grieving process, but also to show others the respect and the love we have for our fallen brother."

Sam Groft, one of Timothy's brothers says, "I've always heard them talk about this brotherhood of firefighters. It really is. The way all these guys and ladies pull together, it's really cool."

Sgt.Groft was a 15-year veteran of Louisville Fire. Two of his brothers are also with the department.

Louisville Professional Firefighters president Brian O'Neill says, "Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters. We've been pushing this for awhile and last year 2016, we were able to pass Senate Bill 195 which recognizes certain cancers as a line of duty death."

O'Neill says says 50 to 60 percent of firefighters will get cancer in their life because of the toxins they breathe in during their job.

Groft's family says he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last July, and he was surrounded by family in his last moments. His brother, Simon Groft, says, "We were all there together. It was really peaceful. We're all glad he's not hurting anymore."

Chief Frederick told the gathered firefighters, "Sometimes our only recourse is to remember the time we had with our fallen loved ones, to live our lives in their memory."

Flags at Metro Hall and Louisville city buildings will fly at half-staff until Friday. Visitation for Groft is Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Visitation is at Joseph E. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home on Southside Drive.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.