Louisville firefighter honored with special ceremony after losing battle with cancer

Louisville, Ky (WDRB) -- A special bunting ceremony helps honor a Louisville firefighter who lost his battle to cancer. For his fellow firefighters, it's a day to remember one of their own.

Sergeant Timothy Groft died over the weekend. Firefighters draped black material at Engine 6 and over the firetruck that Groft drove on his last shift.

Louisville Division of Fire Chief Greg Frederick says, "We gather here to honor our fallen comrade Sgt. Timothy Groft." He says, "Death is difficult to understand. The loss is difficult to overcome."

Frederick says, "We conduct this bunting ceremony as a way to not only start the grieving process, but also to show others the respect and the love we have for our fallen brother."

Sam Groft, one of Timothy's brothers says, "I've always heard them talk about this brotherhood of firefighters. It really is. The way all these guys and ladies pull together, it's really cool."

Sgt.Groft was a 15-year veteran of Louisville Fire. Two of his brothers are also with the department.

Louisville Professional Firefighters president Brian O'Neill says, "Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters. We've been pushing this for awhile and last year 2016, we were able to pass Senate Bill 195 which recognizes certain cancers as a line of duty death."

O'Neill says says 50 to 60 percent of firefighters will get cancer in their life because of the toxins they breathe in during their job.

Groft's family says he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last July, and he was surrounded by family in his last moments. His brother, Simon Groft, says, "We were all there together. It was really peaceful. We're all glad he's not hurting anymore."

Chief Frederick told the gathered firefighters, "Sometimes our only recourse is to remember the time we had with our fallen loved ones, to live our lives in their memory."

Flags at Metro Hall and Louisville city buildings will fly at half-staff until Friday. Visitation for Groft is Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Visitation is at Joseph E. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home on Southside Drive.

