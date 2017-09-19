Coroner releases identity of Prentice Street homicide victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a shooting that happened on Prentice Street in the California neighborhood.

The victim was 24-year-old Chizvest Summers Jr., according to Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor. Summers died from a gunshot wound to the chest at University Hospital, according to the coroner.

The shooting happened Monday night.

LMPD says Summers' death is the 83rd homicide in Louisville of 2017.

Police say there are currently no suspects in Summers' death.

