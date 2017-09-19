Construction at Mall St. Matthews entrance to prompt lane closur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction at Mall St. Matthews entrance to prompt lane closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The entrance of Mall St. Matthews is getting a facelift.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, "reconstruction work" will be performed at the entrance of the mall property, located just west of I-264.

The work will be performed by Hall Contracting.

As a result, the lanes that turn from westbound U.S. 60 (Shelbyville Road) into the Mall St. Mathews property will be closed at various times from now until mid-October.

"The inner turning lane will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday evenings until 9 a.m. on Friday mornings," the news release states. "Both turning lanes will be closed Sunday - Thursday from 10 p.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning. Both turning lanes will be open on weekends."

Work began Sept. 17 and is expected to be finished in mid-October, according to the news release. However, inclement weather or unforeseen delays may cause delays.

