Southern Indiana woman marks 1-year since double-hand transplant

Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.

Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.

The help the farmer enlisted, after finding his crops had been replaced with illegal pot plants.

The help the farmer enlisted, after finding his crops had been replaced with illegal pot plants.

The quake was part of the Ozark Dome Region, which runs from Indianapolis to Memphis.

The quake was part of the Ozark Dome Region, which runs from Indianapolis to Memphis.

One neighbor says he heard five or six gunshots before the man's body was discovered.

One neighbor says he heard five or six gunshots before the man's body was discovered.

Cathy Budde says her kids came running inside crying, yelling about a woman outside going to the bathroom.

Cathy Budde says her kids came running inside crying, yelling about a woman outside going to the bathroom.

A complaint to Hobby Lobby over cotton plants as decorations is up for debate on social media.

A complaint to Hobby Lobby over cotton plants as decorations is up for debate on social media.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman marks a big milestone, after losing both hands and legs after the Henryville tornadoes.

It has been one year since Louella Aker received a double hand transplant at Jewish Hospital. The 69-year-old is the first female hand transplant recipient in Kentucky.



Doctors believe Aker contracted an infection while helping others clean up after the March 2012 storms, forcing them to surgically remove her hands and both legs below the knee.

She can now do household chores most people take for granted like cut a cake, make her bed, and do the dishes. "To think that I could move someone else's hands by thinking about it. It was just amazing to me. It's really been quite a journey."

Aker says she's spent the last year doing lots of therapy to strengthen her hands, and is grateful to her team that made this life changing transplant possible.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.