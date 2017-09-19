Southern Indiana woman marks 1-year since double-hand transplant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman marks a big milestone, after losing both hands and legs after the Henryville tornadoes. 

It has been one year since Louella Aker received a double hand transplant at Jewish Hospital. The 69-year-old is the first female hand transplant recipient in Kentucky.
 
Doctors believe Aker contracted an infection while helping others clean up after the March 2012 storms, forcing them to surgically remove her hands and both legs below the knee.

She can now do household chores most people take for granted like cut a cake, make her bed, and do the dishes. "To think that I could move someone else's hands by thinking about it. It was just amazing to me.  It's really been quite a journey."

Aker says she's spent the last year doing lots of therapy to strengthen her hands, and is grateful to her team that made this life changing transplant possible.

