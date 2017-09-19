Louisville mother mistakenly dubbed 'deadbeat' by county attorney's office

Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every day of every year, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office makes it a mission to make so-called "deadbeat parents" pay. A team in the phone bank makes calls trying to track people down and bring money in.

"Those children are innocent, and so anything I can collect to help put food on their table, clothes on their back or a roof over their head, that's the most rewarding feeling you can feel," said Julie Smith, who works at the county attorney's office.

Every year, a list of those who haven't paid is released to the media. That happened Sunday. Soon after, Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook. The people on the other end told her she was one the of hundreds of names posted online.

"I go on there and look to make sure that everybody is telling the truth," Crawford said.

They were. Her name and the amount the county attorney's office said she owed was there for every one to see. The only problem is Crawford has had sole custody of her son since she gave birth to him at the age of 15. He's now 21 years old.

"It was heartbreaking," Crawford said. "I've never felt more humiliated."

She said her son's father is actually the one who should have his name on this list. So she dialed the call center downtown to see what was up. One of the employees eventually called her back.

"She said, 'I just listened to your message, and I'm so sorry, but we're going to fix it and get it off,'" Crawford said. "I'm thinking this type of mistake shouldn't happen."

The county attorney's office acknowledged the mistake Tuesday afternoon in this statement:

"Ms. Crawford’s name was incorrectly listed in our 2017 delinquent child support list as a person who may have an outstanding warrant. We have spoken with Ms. Crawford multiple times regarding this matter. Her name has been removed from the online list. We apologize to Ms. Crawford for the error." Josh Abner

Communications Director

Office of Mike O’Connell - Jefferson County Attorney

It's the public apology Crawford wanted because she said no one should be able to take away the work she's put in to be a good mom.

"It's my character," she said. "That's all you have out here is your character."

Click here to see the revised delinquent child support list.

