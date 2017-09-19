USPS launches mail campaign to raise awareness about dog attacks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

USPS launches mail campaign to raise awareness about dog attacks

Posted: Updated:
A dog stands guard outside his home in a high-bite neighborhood.
Brad McGinnis delivers mail Tuesday.
Brad McGinnis was bit by a dog just days before his interview with WDRB.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's letter carriers are delivering the mail on high alert while facing the growing threat of dog attacks. 

The United States Postal service is launching a new campaign in high-bite areas across the city. 

"They love their family. They're protecting their family,” USPS carrier Brad McGinnis said. "When somebody else comes in their yard, it's a different story."

McGinnis can tell you first-hand. He’s been on the job for 13 years. You could also just take a look at his knee. He was bitten on his mail route last week. 

"I didn't even see him coming,” McGinnis said. “I was actually across the street, and it happened that fast. It was like a shark attack." 

Louisville dogs attack more postal workers than most other cities nationwide. Last year, Louisville ranked fifth for most attacks on postal workers. The Metro area had more attacks than major cities like Chicago and Philadelphia.

"For Louisville, dog bites and dog incidents are a huge problem,” said Susan Wright, a USPS spokesperson. 

The United States Postal Service is sending postcards with safety tips to areas served by the downtown, Iroquois and Annshire postal stations. These are the service areas with the highest dog bite rates in all of Louisville. 

The cards advise homeowners to place pets in a separate room and close the door before opening the front door to receive mail. USPS also suggests to keep pets leashed when they’re roaming in your yard, even if it’s fenced in. Finally, avoid allowing your kids to be handed mail in your pet’s presence, because this can be seen as a threat. 

"It's very common now that the dog will run right past the owner and take a bite out of the carrier,” Wright said. 

Be sure to take note of your carrier's schedule so you know when to keep an eye on your pet. 

Overall, USPS hopes the campaign will reduce the number of bites in the Louisville Metro. 

"If we prevent one dog bite, it's been well worth it,” Wright said. 

