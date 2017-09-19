Kohl's planning to open in-store Amazon shops for those returning items bought online

Kohl's planning to open in-store Amazon shops for those returnin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kohl's plans to open 82 in-store Amazon shops and said it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at locations in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.

Kohl's will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items for free. There will also be designated parking spots near the Kohl's store entrances for those making returns.

