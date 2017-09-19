Dust devil caught on camera in Kentucky school parking lot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dust devil caught on camera in Kentucky school parking lot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bus driver captured video of a dust devil that formed in the middle of a school parking lot.

Sherry Lawson took the video Monday afternoon after she had finished her route. She spotted the dust devil at the Jessamine County Bus Garage.

Dust devils form when hot air rises quickly through a small pocket of cooler air. If conditions are just right, the air may begin to rotate

Dust devils can grow up to 100 feet. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

