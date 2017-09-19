Indiana nurse says she received 2013 tax bills for charges never - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana nurse says she received 2013 tax bills for charges never owed

Posted: Updated:

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana nurse is claiming the Indiana Department of Revenue sent her a bill for thousands of dollars in back taxes, all from 2013, which she never owed.

Lisa Lizenby received several letters sent by the department claiming she and her husband owed more than $3,700 in taxes from 2013. She received the initial letter in April.

“From the start, when our accountant contacted (the Department of Revenue), they said we were missing a W-2,” Lizenby said.

After weeks of back and forth and questioning and proof by Lizenby’s accountant, the department then sent a letter for fines and administration fees, down from the original $3,700.

“How did they go from that amount to $169 when they had been sent twice the documentation that showed that it zeroed out to the penny?” Lizenby said.

Lizenby paid the fines, which totaled $264.99. She said she had no choice.

“I probably would have continued to fight it, but I am an R.N., and they weren’t going to issue my nursing license this year unless this was satisfied,” she said.

A clearance letter was then sent allowing Lizenby to renew her license.

Several accountants confirmed to WDRB News that they, too, have clients who are now receiving 2013 tax letters from the department and are not sure why. Some of those who received letters had Indiana driver’s licenses but reside in other states.

However, the Lizenbys said they have lived at their current Scottsburg, Indiana, address since 1996.

WDRB News received a statement from the Indiana Department of Revenue about the letters saying: 

“We encourage anyone reaching out to you to contact our department directly so we can thoroughly explain the process to the individual and address any concerns.”

If taxpayers have concerns regarding letters they have received from the 2013 tax year, contact the Indiana Department of Revenue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT at 317-232-2240

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.