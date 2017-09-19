A day after Louisville sees 2 homicides, LMPD chief says communi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

A day after Louisville sees 2 homicides, LMPD chief says community needs to 'pull together'

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For nearly three weeks, Louisville went without a homicide. That streak was broken on Monday, when the city saw two murders in one day.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad hit the streets of Smoketown with his officers Tuesday, and he said the it's hard to say what slowed down the violence.

"We hope and pray we can see long streaks like that throughout the remainder of this year," Conrad said.

During the chief's weekly walk, officers talked to neighbors and connected with kids.

"Hopefully, (they) end up walking away with them having a different feeling about the police," Conrad said.

LMPD said shootings are down, and officers are cracking down on drug dealers, who perpetuate some of the violence.

"We've been focusing a lot of time and effort on the neighborhoods that are seeing the most violence," Conrad said. "We've been trying to focus on the people that are causing us the biggest the problems.

"Some of that has helped, but there's so many variables. I honestly attribute the grace of God more than probably anything else."

On Monday, officers were called to the 82nd and 83rd homicides of this year. On Kerry Drive, a 61-year-old woman was shot in the head, police said, by her husband.

Hours later, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of this home next to California Park.

"We're praying for both families," Conrad said. "And as a community, we need to pull together."

Monday night's murder is still unsolved. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD. For those who fear retaliation, police said you can remain anonymous.

