Charity roadway collections banned under new Elizabethtown ordinance

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizations will no longer be allowed to ask drivers for money in Elizabethtown.

The city council passed the new ordinance Monday, which prohibits collections on roadways or at stoplights.

The Elizabethtown Police Department recommended the change because of safety concerns. Officers said most of the collections are near the North Dixie Avenue area, which sees about 80 percent of the city's crashes.

“This is an area that has very high traffic congestion," Officer John Thomas said. "In fact, at least 35,000 vehicles pass through that area every day."

Charities like the Friends of the Hardin County Animal Shelter are looking for other ways to make up the funding.

The non-profit brought in between $8,000 and $10,000 total for two collections, according to president Julia Springsteen.

“We were sort of counting on that money to kind of boost us up to the end of the year and get us through the holidays, so we’ll have to think of something else at this point,” Springsteen said.

Mayor Edna Berger said the city was getting permit requests for many weekends.

"This year and last year together we have over 40 Saturdays with people booking to stand out on the road between the mall and in front of the mall," Berger said.

The city plans to work with local charities to come up with other solutions. Officials will honor approved collection permits running through the end of November.

Friends of the Hardin County Animal Shelter is hoping to make up some of the lost funding at its Pet Fest fundraiser on Saturday.

