Erroneous email sent to Amazon customers causes confusion, suspi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Erroneous email sent to Amazon customers causes confusion, suspicion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A glitch caused Amazon to send out e-mails to customers saying that someone had bought an item off their baby registry.

The email read: "a gift is on the way" and was impersonally addressed to "Amazon customer." But many of the people who received the email did not have a baby registry. 

The message included a link to a page to set up a registry. Some thought the link was a phishing attempt, but the message was from Amazon.

None of the links have been found to be suspicious.

