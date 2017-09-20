Erroneous email sent to Amazon customers causes confusion, suspicion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A glitch caused Amazon to send out e-mails to customers saying that someone had bought an item off their baby registry.
The email read: "a gift is on the way" and was impersonally addressed to "Amazon customer." But many of the people who received the email did not have a baby registry.
The message included a link to a page to set up a registry. Some thought the link was a phishing attempt, but the message was from Amazon.
None of the links have been found to be suspicious.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.