Tickets for 2 U of L basketball scrimmages on sale this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cardinal fans have two chances to catch the men's basketball team in action at the KFC Yum! Center before the official season starts. 

The University of Louisville men's basketball team is holding two public Red-White intrasquad scrimmages in October: on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 27. 

Tip-off for both games is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10. They'll be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the U of L Ticket Office near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., but tickets will also be available there at the home football games.

Tickets are also available at www.Ticketmaster.com, or at any Ticketmaster Ticket Center, including area Kroger stores. 

U of L students are eligible for free tickets, but only a limited number are available. There's a limit of two tickets per student, and they must be picked up in advance starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the U of L ticket office. A valid student ID is required. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

