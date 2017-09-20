UPS hiring about 95,000 seasonal employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the end of the year holidays fast approaching, UPS is looking for lots of extra help.

The company announced Wednesday that it will hire about 95,000 seasonal employees. The employees will help with the expected increase in the number of packages sent starting in November and continue through January.

Company officials say flexible shifts and both full-time and part-time positions are available.

The company also says seasonal jobs can lead to permanent positions.

In the past three years, 35 percent of employees hired for seasonal package handler positions were later hired in permanent positions after the holiday season ended.

Anyone who is interested in applying for a seasonal employment position can click here for more information.

