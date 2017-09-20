Ohio mom accused of running over daughter for disobeying order - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio mom accused of running over daughter for disobeying order

Ebony Woody (source: CNN) Ebony Woody (source: CNN)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

The 34-year-old Columbus woman identified as Ebony Woody was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and endangering children. Her 17-year-old daughter was hospitalized with two fractures in her left leg.

Police say the woman had ordered the girl not to go to school on Monday as punishment and chased her down when she left. They say she dropped the girl off at her father's house after hitting her, and the teen called 911.

