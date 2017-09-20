Walmart will not hire extra employees for holiday season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Walmart will not hire extra employees for holiday season

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart says it will not be hiring extra workers for this year's holiday shopping season.

The company says it will instead give more hours to current employees.

The move is part of the company's effort to reduce employee turnover.

Walmart says the same plan was used last year and was met with approval from customers and employees.

With 1.5 million employees, Walmart stands as the largest private sector employer in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

