Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race speeds through New Albany this weekend

Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race speeds through New Albany this we - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - The 3rd Annual Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race takes over the New Albany riverfront on Saturday, September 23.

5 person teams will try to post the fastest times in drag race style races, 1 person in the coffin and 4 pushers.
The races begin at 4:30 p.m. behind the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.
The team that crosses the finish line with the fastest time wins!
Prizes will be given for fastest team and best-decorated coffin. The entry fee is $50 per team.

The Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race is part of New Albany's Harvest Homecoming Celebration.

