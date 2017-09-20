Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race speeds through New Albany this weekend

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - The 3rd Annual Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race takes over the New Albany riverfront on Saturday, September 23.

5 person teams will try to post the fastest times in drag race style races, 1 person in the coffin and 4 pushers.

The races begin at 4:30 p.m. behind the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.

The team that crosses the finish line with the fastest time wins!

Prizes will be given for fastest team and best-decorated coffin. The entry fee is $50 per team.

The Culbertson Mansion Coffin Race is part of New Albany's Harvest Homecoming Celebration.

