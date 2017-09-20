Sellersburg man accused of robbing two Jeffersonville businesses in same day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say they've arrested a man responsible for the robberies of two businesses in the area.

According to a news release from the police department, 31-year-old Mark T. Tooley II, a.k.a. Mark Johnson, of Sellersburg, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Police say Tooley committed two business robberies on Saturday. The first took place at the Red Carpet Liquors at the corner of Crestview Court and E. 8th Street. Police say the second robbery was about four hours later at the Stop N Go on Allison Lane, near Wooded Way.

Authorities used surveillance video to identify Tooley as the suspect, according to police. He was brought in for questioning on Tuesday, and upon questioning, confessed to both robberies, according to police.

Tooley has been charged with two counts of robbery.

