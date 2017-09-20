Sellersburg man accused of robbing two Jeffersonville businesses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sellersburg man accused of robbing two Jeffersonville businesses in same day

Posted: Updated:
Mark Tooley II Mark Tooley II

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say they've arrested a man responsible for the robberies of two businesses in the area.

According to a news release from the police department, 31-year-old Mark T. Tooley II, a.k.a. Mark Johnson, of Sellersburg, was taken into custody on Tuesday. 

Police say Tooley committed two business robberies on Saturday. The first took place at the Red Carpet Liquors at the corner of Crestview Court and E. 8th Street. Police say the second robbery was about four hours later at the Stop N Go on Allison Lane, near Wooded Way.

Authorities used surveillance video to identify Tooley as the suspect, according to police. He was brought in for questioning on Tuesday, and upon questioning, confessed to both robberies, according to police.

Tooley has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.