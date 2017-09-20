Navy removes workers who called babies ‘mini satans’ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Navy removes workers who called babies ‘mini satans’

Posted: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Navy hospital in Florida has removed some employees from patient care after Snapchat photos showed a nurse giving the middle finger to a newborn with a caption that said, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

Jeanne Casey, spokeswoman for the Naval Hospital Jacksonville, said in a statement released late Monday the incident is “outrageous, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated.”

The Snapchat post also said the “navy nurse” and her friend made a baby dance to rap music.

Casey says the employees have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. She said the hospital was in the process of notifying the parents of the babies.

The statement didn’t say how many employees were involved in the incident.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.