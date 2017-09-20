Navy removes workers who called babies ‘mini satans’

Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:49:13 GMT
The United States and Iran will have their highest-level interaction of Donald Trump's presidency, a day after the American leader delivered a blistering attack on the Islamic Republic and the landmark 2015 nuclear...More >>
The United States and Iran will have their highest-level interaction of Donald Trump's presidency, a day after the American leader delivered a blistering attack on the Islamic Republic and the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Navy hospital in Florida has removed some employees from patient care after Snapchat photos showed a nurse giving the middle finger to a newborn with a caption that said, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”
Jeanne Casey, spokeswoman for the Naval Hospital Jacksonville, said in a statement released late Monday the incident is “outrageous, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated.”
The Snapchat post also said the “navy nurse” and her friend made a baby dance to rap music.
Casey says the employees have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. She said the hospital was in the process of notifying the parents of the babies.
The statement didn’t say how many employees were involved in the incident.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wednesday, September 20 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 17:48:10 GMT
Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild...More >>
Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.More >>