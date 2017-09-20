Visitation begins Wednesday afternoon for Louisville firefighter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visitation begins Wednesday afternoon for Louisville firefighter who died after battling cancer

Sgt. Timothy Groft (photo source: Louisville Fire & Rescue) Sgt. Timothy Groft (photo source: Louisville Fire & Rescue)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation starts Wednesday afternoon for a Louisville firefighter who died of cancer.

Sergeant Timothy Groft died over the weekend after battling cancer. Groft's family says he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last July.

He was honored Tuesday at Fire Engine 6 in Portland, as fellow firefighters draped black material over the firetruck Groft drove on his last shift.

Groft was a 15-year veteran of the Louisville Fire Department, and two of his brothers are also part of the department. 

Officials say Groft's cancer diagnosis is connected to toxins he breathed in while working inside burning buildings. His death marks the first in Louisville to be considered a "line of duty death" since a new law passed two years ago.

"Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters," said Brian O'Neil, president of the Louisville Professional Firefighters Union. "We've been pushing this for a while, and last year -- 2016 -- we were able to pass the Senate Bill 195 which recognizes certain cancers as a line of duty death."

Visitation for Groft is Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph E. Ratterman Funeral Home on Southside Drive, and again Thursday starting at 9 a.m. 

