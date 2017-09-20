Federal government awards $3 million to Indiana to fight opioid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Federal government awards $3 million to Indiana to fight opioid abuse

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The federal government is giving Indiana more than $3 million to fight opioid abuse.

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the money to more than a dozen Indiana health centers. The rehab centers will use it to increase access to both mental health and substance abuse services.

"We're thrilled to pieces with this," said Mike Kolenda, the chief executive officer of WindRose Health Network, a network of health care facilities in Indiana. "This is just a tremendous support from Health and Human Services, and we're very glad it happened."

"The federal government has our back on all kinds of health issues: diabetes, heart disease," said Dee Roudebush, chief executive officer and executive director of Raphael Health Center. "Now, they have our back on substance abuse."

Each of the centers will get about $175,000.

