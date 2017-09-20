Princeton, Ind. Toyota plant to produce 5 millionth vehicle Wedn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Princeton, Ind. Toyota plant to produce 5 millionth vehicle Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Toyota plant in Princeton, Indiana, is scheduled to produce its 5 millionth vehicle on Wednesday.

The plant builds the Highlander, Sequoia, and Sienna for the Toyota Motor Company. Last year, it produced more than 400,000 vehicles, the highest in its 20-year history.

Earlier this year, Toyota Motor Company officials, along with Indiana's governor, announced a $600 million investment to expand and modernize the plant's manufacturing operations.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

