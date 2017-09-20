Stuffed dinos and good deed bring tears to eyes of mother and be - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stuffed dinos and good deed bring tears to eyes of mother and bereaved grandfather in Target store

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Facebook Photo courtesy: Facebook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bereaved grandfather's good deed has gone viral after a mother posted about it on Facebook.

The story was posted on a Facebook account registered to "ColbyandAlyssa Hacker," which purports to represent a married couple living in Coweta, Oklahoma.

The post, apparently posted by Alyssa Hacker, concerns an encounter she and her young son, Owen, had with an elderly gentleman inside a Target store.

Hacker said she and her son were waiting on a relative, when her son grabbed three stuffed dinosaurs from a store shelf and started playing with them. She said she was trying to help her son figure out which of the three dinosaurs he would choose to take home, when her son spontaneously yelled "Hi!" to a older man who was walking past them.

Hacker said the gentleman turned around and said, "Hi, sweet boy!" and began to play dinosaurs with her son.

"With this crazy world we live in, I was a little hesitant as to how close he was with Owen," she posted.

But at that point, the man pulled a $20 bill from his wallet, put it in the boy's pocket and said, "I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs."

Hacker said the man then rubbed the boy's back, wiped tears from his own eyes and began walking away.

"This momma just cried in the middle of Target," Hacker wrote, before adding later that, "There is still some good in this world."

A copy of the Facebook post is below

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.