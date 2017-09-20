Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Concern over Louisville's loss t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Concern over Louisville's loss to Clemson?, UK vs. Florida, Can WKU turn it around?



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

There was much to talk about from the past week in sports news. WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford led the way in covering all the action with their expertise.

Lots of viewer questions and comments enriched the discussion.

Here's some of what came up during this morning's chat:

- Is there reason to be concerned by Louisville's loss to Clemson?

- Kentucky's big shot against Florida

- Can WKU turn it around?

If you missed any of the chat, you can catch the full replay right now.

Always remember you can share your thoughts by way of your sports-related questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!



