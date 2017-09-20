Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Kentucky's medical marijuana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Kentucky's medical marijuana ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's ban on marijuana for medical purposes.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate recognized in a ruling Wednesday that marijuana has the potential for medicinal use. But he said the three people who filed the lawsuit do not have a constitutional right to violate a controlled-substance law.

The lawsuit was filed by three people who use medical marijuana. They could appeal the decision. An attorney representing them did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment.

The plaintiffs include Dan Seum, who said he became addictive to narcotics after suffering a back injury.  He says he now uses cannabis and because of that “no pain management doctor will treat him.”

Plaintiff Amy Stalker endured side effects such as seizures while trying to treat her bipolar disorder, which is now being managed by her use of cannabis, according to the lawsuit. She legally used medical marijuana while living in two other states but had to come back to Kentucky because of a family illness. 

And Danny Belcher is a Vietnam Veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and a spinal injury, who switched to using cannabis “because pharmaceutical drugs were ruining his quality of life,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit filed against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear in June argued that criminalizing medical marijuana violates the state constitution and the right to privacy. 

The state argued that federal laws preempts Kentucky law on the issue. Marijuana remains illegal on the national level. 

Twenty-nine states have legalized marijuana in some way, the most common being for medical purposes. Kentucky lawmakers have failed to consider proposals to do so. In 2014, the legislature allowed the limited prescription of cannabidiol, which comes from the cannabis plant.

