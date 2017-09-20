Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Kentucky's medical marijuana ban

Police say the one thing the suspects were looking for may have been the one thing that saved his life.

Cathy Budde says her kids came running inside crying, yelling about a woman outside going to the bathroom.

Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at U of L Hospital.

LMPD says suspect tried to forcibly take firearm from hospital security officer

Several accountants confirmed to WDRB News that they, too, have clients who are now receiving 2013 tax letters from the department and are not sure why.

Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.

Will John Calipari's streak of producing at least one NBA Draft Top 10 pick end next spring?

Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's ban on marijuana for medical purposes.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate recognized in a ruling Wednesday that marijuana has the potential for medicinal use. But he said the three people who filed the lawsuit do not have a constitutional right to violate a controlled-substance law.

The lawsuit was filed by three people who use medical marijuana. They could appeal the decision. An attorney representing them did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment.

The plaintiffs include Dan Seum, who said he became addictive to narcotics after suffering a back injury. He says he now uses cannabis and because of that “no pain management doctor will treat him.”

Plaintiff Amy Stalker endured side effects such as seizures while trying to treat her bipolar disorder, which is now being managed by her use of cannabis, according to the lawsuit. She legally used medical marijuana while living in two other states but had to come back to Kentucky because of a family illness.

And Danny Belcher is a Vietnam Veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and a spinal injury, who switched to using cannabis “because pharmaceutical drugs were ruining his quality of life,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit filed against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear in June argued that criminalizing medical marijuana violates the state constitution and the right to privacy.

The state argued that federal laws preempts Kentucky law on the issue. Marijuana remains illegal on the national level.

Twenty-nine states have legalized marijuana in some way, the most common being for medical purposes. Kentucky lawmakers have failed to consider proposals to do so. In 2014, the legislature allowed the limited prescription of cannabidiol, which comes from the cannabis plant.

