New 'Movie Pass' service lets theater-goers see 1 movie a day for $9.95 monthly membership fee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new service called Movie Pass lets theater-goers see one movie a day for a monthly membership fee of $9.95.

The New York-based company has seen membership skyrocket to more than 400,000 subscribers in just the last three weeks, and recently tripled its payroll to keep up with demand.

The company plans to launch an initial public offering on the stock market.

