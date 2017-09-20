President Trump and Sen. Paul trade barbs on Twitter over GOP health bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New legislation that aims to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act -- commonly referred to as "Obamacare" -- is pitting President Trump against one Kentucky U.S. Senator on Twitter.

The bill would undo the central rules of President Barack Obama's health care law, and replace them so states can make their own health care coverage rules.

Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul opposes the bill.

President Trump said in a tweet that Paul is, "such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare."

Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

The senator responded on Twitter saying the bill is amnesty for Obamacare: it keeps it, and does not repeal it.

#GrahamCassidy is amnesty for Obamacare. It keeps it, it does not repeal it. I will keep working with the President for real repeal. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 20, 2017

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are the sponsors. Cassidy defended his health care bill Wednesday after late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel accused the Louisiana Republican of lying to him about it.

"I am sorry he does not understand," Cassidy said of Kimmel on CNN, arguing that his bill would in fact protect people with pre-existing conditions, a claim that Kimmel as well as leading health advocacy groups dispute. "I think the price will actually be lower."

"This guy Bill Cassidy just lied right to my face," Kimmel said on his ABC show Tuesday night, referring to Cassidy's promises to Kimmel and others that his health bill would pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test." Cassidy coined the phrase to mean that people with pre-existing conditions would have protections and not face lifetime caps on coverage from insurers.

"We can't let 'em do this, to our children and our senior citizens and our veterans, or to any of us," said Kimmel, who jumped into the heath care debate after his son was born with a congenital heart defect in April.

Senate Republicans defeated an effort earlier this year to repeal Obamacare.

