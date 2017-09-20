Stolen Boy Scouts of America trailer discovered in Shepherdsvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stolen Boy Scouts of America trailer discovered in Shepherdsville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stolen Boy Scouts of America trailer has been found, and what was discovered inside could help link it to another theft.

The Bullitt County's Sheriff's Department says the trailer was discovered in a barn in Shepherdsville. It was stolen from an Okolona church parking lot earlier this month.

The Scoutmaster says it contained the lifeblood of Troop 376, including all of its camping equipment that scouts and their families raised money to buy.
Most of that is still missing, but they found something new in its place.

"There was a flag in there for Troop 72 which we're with Troop 376 that obviously belonged to that troop and their trailer went missing in July as well so its possible it could be connected to the same person or persons," 

The Scoutmaster says the thieves changed markings and other things on the trailer.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.