Wayside Christian Mission return to Louisville after helping Hou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wayside Christian Mission return to Louisville after helping Houston residents recover from Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group returning to Louisville from the front lines of Hurricane Harvey was welcomed home on Wednesday.

Eighteen people from Wayside Christian Mission left earlier this month to go help people in Houston impacted by the storm. They worked on cleaning up homes in low-income areas to help prepare them for repair. 

Now they are back and sharing their stories from the trip. 

"It was 90 percent...was ruined, but there was some things that weren't," said Corky Overfelt, the group's leader. "And to see the heartbreak of them picking through stuff and not knowing if it was...to keep it or let it go, that was the hardest part."

At Wednesday's event, the group members were presented with certificates.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.