New Mexico suspect allegedly robbed a man of green chile cheeseburger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Mexico man is accused of randomly slapping a restaurant customer, and then stealing his green chile cheeseburger.

Santa Fe police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Frazier Sunday near the Shake Foundation restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, the victim says Frazier walked up to him to dance then slapped him.

That's when Frazier allegedly stole the cheeseburger before running away.

Police later caught up with him and arrested him for robbery after the victim identified him as the alleged burger thief.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.