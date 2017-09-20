Accused 'ringleader' in Pappy Van Winkle bourbon thefts pleads guilty to theft

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at U of L Hospital.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at U of L Hospital.

LMPD says suspect tried to forcibly take firearm from hospital security officer

LMPD says suspect tried to forcibly take firearm from hospital security officer

Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.

Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.

Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.

Will John Calipari's streak of producing at least one NBA Draft Top 10 pick end next spring?

Will John Calipari's streak of producing at least one NBA Draft Top 10 pick end next spring?

A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."

Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man identified as the ringleader of the heist of several barrels of Pappy Van Winkle pleaded guilty to theft Wednesday morning. It was the latest development in a scandal that involves drugs, cash and a bunch of stolen, high-dollar bourbon.

Gilbert Toby Curtsinger was silent when he raced from the Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, after his plea. For the time being, he was free, but he was also an admitted felon.

"This was the step that my client felt was appropriate to get some resolution for his life and for his family," said Whitney Lawson, Curtsinger's attorney.

Investigators point to Curtsinger -- a longtime employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery -- as the ringleader of a well-organized bourbon crime ring. In early 2015, investigators allegedly found several 23-gallon barrels of bourbon, as well as steroids, in Curtsinger's home.

"It's been a huge case," said Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton. "It captured the hearts and minds of America, and we're very fortunate to be able to solve it."

Curtsinger is the eighth person to cut a plea deal. All agreed to testify against Sean Searcy, the so-called mastermind and the only remaining suspect who still has to be prosecuted. Authorities say Searcy, a Wild Turkey employee who would deliver barrels from one warehouse to another, was passing stolen barrels to Curtsinger.

The security behind the recovered bourbon barrels is so tight, they're stored at an undisclosed location. After this case, they're all likely to be destroyed.

"Whatever is decided, we will carry that out to a tee," said Sheriff Melton.

Melton says he had conversations with an ethanol company in Louisville this week, meaning hundreds of high-dollar, high-class and highly sought-after bottles of bourbon could end up in your gas tank.

Curtsinger pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of a controlled substance. A judge says he could be sentenced to 15 years in the penitentiary.

Prosecutors say he wasn't just stealing bourbon, he was also trafficking in steroids.

He'll be free until sentencing, and that won't happen until the final case against Searcy comes to a conclusion.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.