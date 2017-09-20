Accused 'ringleader' in Pappy Van Winkle bourbon thefts pleads g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Accused 'ringleader' in Pappy Van Winkle bourbon thefts pleads guilty to theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man identified as the ringleader of the heist of several barrels of Pappy Van Winkle pleaded guilty to theft Wednesday morning. It was the latest development in a scandal that involves drugs, cash and a bunch of stolen, high-dollar bourbon. 

Gilbert Toby Curtsinger was silent when he raced from the Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, after his plea. For the time being, he was free, but he was also an admitted felon.

"This was the step that my client felt was appropriate to get some resolution for his life and for his family," said Whitney Lawson, Curtsinger's attorney.

Investigators point to Curtsinger -- a longtime employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery -- as the ringleader of a well-organized bourbon crime ring. In early 2015, investigators allegedly found several 23-gallon barrels of bourbon, as well as steroids, in Curtsinger's home.

"It's been a huge case," said Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton. "It captured the hearts and minds of America, and we're very fortunate to be able to solve it."

Curtsinger is the eighth person to cut a plea deal. All agreed to testify against Sean Searcy, the so-called mastermind and the only remaining suspect who still has to be prosecuted. Authorities say Searcy, a Wild Turkey employee who would deliver barrels from one warehouse to another, was passing stolen barrels to Curtsinger.

The security behind the recovered bourbon barrels is so tight, they're stored at an undisclosed location. After this case, they're all likely to be destroyed.

"Whatever is decided, we will carry that out to a tee," said Sheriff Melton.

Melton says he had conversations with an ethanol company in Louisville this week, meaning hundreds of high-dollar, high-class and highly sought-after bottles of bourbon could end up in your gas tank.

Curtsinger pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of a controlled substance. A judge says he could be sentenced to 15 years in the penitentiary. 

Prosecutors say he wasn't just stealing bourbon, he was also trafficking in steroids. 

He'll be free until sentencing, and that won't happen until the final case against Searcy comes to a conclusion.

