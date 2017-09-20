GOTW | #2 St. Xavier visits #3 PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The second-ranked St. Xavier Tigers will try to hand third-ranked Pleasure Ridge Park a loss for the third straight year when the two meet at PRP in the WDRB First Down Friday Game of the Week.

This year’s PRP squad is off to a 4-0 start and brimming with confidence after knocking off defending state champion Bowling Green in week 2 while averaging a 26-point margin of victory so far this season.

“Well, they're loaded. They have some players that can play. We knew that last year and we felt very fortunate to beat them last year, “said St. X Head Coach Will Wolford. “This year a lot of those guys are back and they're very well coached as well. The game they played against Bowling Green, considering Bowling Green and who they are was pretty special, so we know what we're up against. They're a tough team.”

PRP feels the same way about its opponent. The Tigers rushing attack has led St. X to four consecutive victories heading into Friday night’s district opener.

“They're a hard running team. They bring three backs, they bring two backs, they're just a straight downhill team. Our (defensive) line is just going to have to focus and get ready and we're just going to have to throw around a lot of bodies to stop it,” said PRP senior defensive tackle Pereon Allen.

The St. X defense will have its hands full with PRP’s ability to air it out. Quarterback BJ Robinson has passed for 807 yards and nine touchdowns over the first four games.

“Their quarterback is really good. He’s very athletic, he’s able to make plays with his feet and he’s able to elude defenders pretty easily,” said Tigers senior receiver Ben Seger.

Panthers head coach Tommy Williams is hoping that having a bye last week will give his team an advantage over the Tigers.

“Getting that additional week to prepare goes a long way. While St X was preparing for Central, we got the opportunity to break them down a little more in-depth,” Williams said. “They're going to come straight downhill at you and they're going to make you play disciplined, physical football. “

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

