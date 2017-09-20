Clarksville town employees infected with breathing disease after - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville town employees infected with breathing disease after coming into contact with goose droppings

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the past few weeks, the town of Clarksville has been dealing with controversy surrounding their feathered, not-so-welcome neighbors behind the municipal building.

"It was a huge ordeal," said Deputy Chief Dennis K. Johnson with the Clarksville Fire Department. "You had geese droppings everywhere."

Town leaders and some firemen who work nearby said something had to be done. 

"It could be a health hazard," Johnson said.

The proper permission was gained from the Department of Natural Resources, and over 200 geese were euthanized. That move surprised some council members and honked off other people who live in the southern Indiana town. 

"Social media, my children, my neighbors come knocking on my door (saying), 'Why'd you do this?'" Councilwoman Jennifer Voignier told WDRB earlier this month.

It was revealed Tuesday night that the droppings left behind made at least two town employees sick with flu-like symptoms.

"You have some coughing. You'd have some respiratory issues ... shortness of breath," said Clark County Environmental Health Specialist Doug Bentfield.

Turns out it was Histoplasmosis, a disease the Mayo Clinic says is caused by breathing in spores from bird and bat droppings.

"The biggest issue is cleaning it," Bentfield said. "The persons that are doing the work, agitating that spore, are at a higher risk of getting that infection, as opposed to someone who's just in that general area," 

You can also come into contact with it at your home.

"If you have a private pest control operator try to remove bats from an attic, we'd have the same problem there," Bentfield said.

In worst-case scenarios among people with weakened immune systems, it can lead to death. With more geese already flocking to Clarksville, gambling with the health of employees is a risk town leaders can't take.

But Clarksville is far from the only community dealing with the problems associated with geese. 

Hunters were recently allowed to kill 44 of them near Lake Shelby in Shelbyville to control the population. Outrage among some members of the community later followed.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.