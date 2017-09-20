Clarksville town employees infected with breathing disease after coming into contact with goose droppings

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at U of L Hospital.

LMPD says suspect tried to forcibly take firearm from hospital security officer

Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.

Will John Calipari's streak of producing at least one NBA Draft Top 10 pick end next spring?

A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."

The list is included with this story.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the past few weeks, the town of Clarksville has been dealing with controversy surrounding their feathered, not-so-welcome neighbors behind the municipal building.

"It was a huge ordeal," said Deputy Chief Dennis K. Johnson with the Clarksville Fire Department. "You had geese droppings everywhere."

Town leaders and some firemen who work nearby said something had to be done.

"It could be a health hazard," Johnson said.

The proper permission was gained from the Department of Natural Resources, and over 200 geese were euthanized. That move surprised some council members and honked off other people who live in the southern Indiana town.

"Social media, my children, my neighbors come knocking on my door (saying), 'Why'd you do this?'" Councilwoman Jennifer Voignier told WDRB earlier this month.

It was revealed Tuesday night that the droppings left behind made at least two town employees sick with flu-like symptoms.

"You have some coughing. You'd have some respiratory issues ... shortness of breath," said Clark County Environmental Health Specialist Doug Bentfield.

Turns out it was Histoplasmosis, a disease the Mayo Clinic says is caused by breathing in spores from bird and bat droppings.

"The biggest issue is cleaning it," Bentfield said. "The persons that are doing the work, agitating that spore, are at a higher risk of getting that infection, as opposed to someone who's just in that general area,"

You can also come into contact with it at your home.

"If you have a private pest control operator try to remove bats from an attic, we'd have the same problem there," Bentfield said.

In worst-case scenarios among people with weakened immune systems, it can lead to death. With more geese already flocking to Clarksville, gambling with the health of employees is a risk town leaders can't take.

But Clarksville is far from the only community dealing with the problems associated with geese.

Hunters were recently allowed to kill 44 of them near Lake Shelby in Shelbyville to control the population. Outrage among some members of the community later followed.

