Semi truck overturns on I-65 South, closing ramp to Outer Loop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Semi truck overturns on I-65 South, closing ramp to Outer Loop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi truck overturned on I-65 South on Wednesday night, closing the ramp to Outer Loop.

MetroSafe said the truck rolled into the woods around 7:45 p.m. It was the only vehicle involved.

Rescue crews were allegedly using "all the chainsaws they can find" to cut down trees and get to the driver. And when they found him, he was badly injured.

MetroSafe said he was driving with his arm out the window then the truck overturned, and he suffered a partial hand/arm amputation.

All lanes of I-65 are open, but the ramp from I-65 South to Outer Loop remains closed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.